Diljit Dosanjh has been causing a sensation globally as the first-ever Punjabi artist to perform at this year's highly acclaimed Coachella Music Festival. His outstanding performance has left fans amazed, prompting them to share his videos online and celebrate his achievement. Now, the singer-actor has shared a video of himself and American DJ Diplo celebrating his success by partying together. Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a special video with his new friend in town.





In the video, the two artists can be seen sharing ladoos with each other. Diljit captioned the video, "Ley Bai Diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae" (Now, Diplo has become my buddy). In response, DJ Diplo commented, "Mithe laddoo, Mithe beats" (Sweet ladoos, sweet beats). Diljit replied, "Diplo, Oh Balle Jatta" (Diplo, you rock!). In addition to this, Diljit also shared a story where a platter of assorted mithai, including ladoo and kaju katli, can be seen. "Chaa paani with one & only @diplo," read the text in the story. Take a look:

DJ Diplo also shared a video of their get-together, wherein they can be seen relishing Indian mithai and sipping on chai. He added a sticker that read "It's always chai time". Take a look:

After watching the video, fans were thrilled and shared their reactions in the comments section. Some even expressed their eagerness for the duo to collaborate on a music video. One person wrote, "I've never ever felt the need to attend Coachella until this happened. FOMO! #BROWNPRIDE." Another person wrote, "Ok ok here we go a new song is coming!" "@diljitdosanjh he is baptised now after having mithe ladoo. He will sing in Punjabi too," added another.





On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film 'The Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Prior to The Crew, Diljit Dosanjh will appear in the Punjabi film Jodi with Nimrat Khaira, set to release on May 3.