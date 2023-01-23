Diljit Dosanjh often keeps us glued to his interesting gastronomic tales. Besides being an actor, singer and fitness fanatic, he is also a hardcore foodie, who finds happiness in rustling up a number of items in the kitchen. And, now, he is back with another food update. Wondering what made its way to his weekend binge? For the Sunday brunch, Diljit prepared a unique dish called “anda poha.” Curious to know more about it? He has shared a series of Instagram Stories while talking about the dish. In the first video, he mentioned that his friend prepared poha and he made egg bhurji. Later, they mixed the two dishes to create drool-worthy anda poha. Although it's new, the dish, cooked with a bunch of homely spices, looked absolutely enticing.





Revealing the name of the dish, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video and stated, “Anda poha.” Take a look:

In the end, right before he binged on anda poha, Diljit Dosanjh garnished it with pomegranate seeds on top. The entire preparation looked colourful and mouth-watering. After this video, all we wanted to do is go to the kitchen and start preparing the same for ourselves. Take a look:

Be it chicken or egg dishes, Diljit Dosanjh makes sure his indulgences are healthy. He seems very particular about his food choices and mindfully eats nutritious, and protein-rich food. Last week, he dropped a snap of his breakfast meal on Instagram Stories. Do you know what it was? A drool-worthy omelette with a smiley face on top made with ketchup. In the caption, he wrote, “Sometimes I give myself a treat.” Read all about it here.





Diljit Dosanjh often engages in fun cooking sessions with his friends. Once, he gorged on a scrumptious meal prepared by himself and his friends. He shared a video showcasing the wonderful fish curry. One of his vegetarian friends cooked up some finger-licking lemon mushrooms. Diljit himself made a nice chicken curry. For this, he added some desi ghee in a pan and added bay leaf, black peppercorns, and green cardamom. He, later, put chopped onions, ginger garlic paste and masalas like turmeric powder. In the next step, he added chicken followed by thick tomato puree. He also added curd and pudina leaves to enhance the flavour of the chicken curry. What about dessert? Diljit made a lovely sweet dish using poppy seeds (khaskhas), brown sugar and desiccated coconut. Read about it here.





What do you think about Diljit Dosanjh's fun culinary adventures?