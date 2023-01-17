Diljit Dosanjh is recognised as one of the top performers in the Punjabi music industry. While he started his career as a singer, he later got into acting and ended up giving us hits like 'Udta Punjab', 'Good Newwz' and 'Soorma'. While we all enjoy grooving to his songs and watching him on the big screen, what we love most about him is that he is a hard-core foodie! Diljit doesn't miss a chance to keep his 14.4M followers on Instagram updated with his food shenanigans. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his Monday breakfast meal and it has given us major fitness goals.





Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of his Monday breakfast. In the photo, we can see an omelette that has a smiley face on top made with ketchup. In the caption, he wrote, "Sometimes I give myself a treat." It seems like the singer-actor was in the mood to eat something healthy and nutritious. Take a look at his story here:

Diljit Dosanjh keeps us giving us a sneak peek into what he is cooking and eating. Earlier, he gave us a glimpse of his solo trip out in the wilderness through Instagram Reels. Diljit made sure he was fuelled with healthy food during his trip. Before heading out for the trip, he prepared a nutritious meal consisting of fresh broccoli, mushrooms, green pepper and chipotle hot sauce. Read more about it here.











