Diljit Dosanjh Posts Another Cooking Video On His Birthday And We Can't Help But Smile

January 06, 2021
Diljit Dosanjh is a true entertainer, in 'reel' life and in real life. The year 2020 could have been a lot more boring if Diljit Dosanjh had not amused us with his hilarious cooking videos. Many of us donned chef's hat during the lockdown and so did Diljit. But he took the hobby to another level by making it entertaining not just for him but for all his followers. The Punjabi singer and actor won millions of hearts with his wit and charm. He made another attempt at cooking as he rang in his birthday and shared a video on Instagram.
Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 37th birthday today on January 6, 2021, and he found the perfect way to bring it in last night - by cooking. The Good Newwz star posted a short video of him cooking 'Veggies'. We could see some chopped onions and tomatoes being stir-fried by him. Next, he sprinkled some smoked paprika on the veggies and referred to the spice as 'shakti', meaning 'strength'.
Take a look -
Although we missed a full-fledged cooking video with Diljit's signature funny commentary, this short clip made us reminisce all those times when he made us laugh amid the dreadful pandemic.
Remember, when he made poha for breakfast in true Punjabi style?
When he made pancakes for his cheat day, it really got us tempted too.
His unique aloo cake became a rage on social media.
We wish to see more of Diljit's cooking diaries, which never fail to put a smile on our faces. Wishing the actor a very Happy Birthday and hoping he keeps entertaining us.
