Diljit Dosanjh Posts Another Cooking Video On His Birthday And We Can't Help But Smile

Diljit Dosanjh keeps posting cooking videos on social media.

Highlights Diljit Dosanjh keeps us entertained with his cooking videos.

He cooked stir-fried veggies a day before his birthday.

Take a look at all those times Dijit made us smile with his cooking.

Diljit Dosanjh is a true entertainer, in 'reel' life and in real life. The year 2020 could have been a lot more boring if Diljit Dosanjh had not amused us with his hilarious cooking videos. Many of us donned chef's hat during the lockdown and so did Diljit. But he took the hobby to another level by making it entertaining not just for him but for all his followers. The Punjabi singer and actor won millions of hearts with his wit and charm. He made another attempt at cooking as he rang in his birthday and shared a video on Instagram.





Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 37th birthday today on January 6, 2021, and he found the perfect way to bring it in last night - by cooking. The Good Newwz star posted a short video of him cooking 'Veggies'. We could see some chopped onions and tomatoes being stir-fried by him. Next, he sprinkled some smoked paprika on the veggies and referred to the spice as 'shakti', meaning 'strength'.



Take a look -





(Also Read: Deepika Padukone Cuts Cake Brought By Photographers Outside Her Birthday Party)





Diljit Dosanjh posted a video of cooking 'veggies'.

Diljit Dosanjh added paprika to his veggies.





Although we missed a full-fledged cooking video with Diljit's signature funny commentary, this short clip made us reminisce all those times when he made us laugh amid the dreadful pandemic.



Remember, when he made poha for breakfast in true Punjabi style?



