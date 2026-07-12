India's avocado story just got a big boost, and it has caught the attention of one of many online. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently announced a major milestone for Harrisons Malayalam, its first commercial harvest of Hass avocados. While the post itself was exciting, it was Dr Shriram Nene's warm response that gave the moment an extra boost.

Harsh Goenka Shares His Big Milestone

Harsh Goenka took to X to share a photo of freshly harvested Hass avocados and wrote, "Our first commercial harvest of Hass avocados at Harrisons Malayalam. From planting saplings to filling crates, it's taken a few years. Now comes the best part: homemade spicy guacamole."





The post quickly caught the attention of social media users. Many congratulated him on the achievement, while others became curious about how the avocados were grown, how long they took to fruit and whether they could be cultivated elsewhere in India.

Dr Shriram Nene, husband of actor Madhuri Dixit and a doctor who spent much of his early life in California, shared a nostalgic reply. He wrote that he grew up in California, where Hass avocados were everywhere and often grew in backyard orchards. He remembered eating them in generous bowls of guacamole, adding slices to salads and enjoying them in many other dishes.





Also Read: "Punjabi Wife In The Making": Shikhar Dhawan's Irish Wife Cooks Rajma With Mother-In-Law





Dr Nene also pointed out something interesting. Since parts of India have a climate similar to California, he said he had always wondered why Hass avocados weren't grown more widely here for both local consumption and exports. Praising the initiative, he wrote, "Bravo Harsh. Looking forward to some good guacamole."

What Makes Hass Avocados So Special?

If you've ever ordered avocado toast, guacamole or an avocado salad, chances are you've eaten a Hass avocado. Unlike the bright green varieties with smooth skin, Hass avocados have a dark green, bumpy skin that turns almost black when ripe. The variety was first grown by Rudolph Hass, a California mail carrier and amateur horticulturist, who gave the fruit his surname. Over the years, it became the world's most popular avocado.