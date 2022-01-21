What do you do with the excess cooking oil left after preparing food? We generally throw it away because cooking food with reused oil might increase free radical damages in the body. However, a retired engineer from Australia, named Jon Edwards, found an amazing way to reuse the leftover cooking oil. According to a report in the Reuters, he has developed a fast-charging point for electric vehicle that is backed by cooking oil. This charging point has been installed at Caiguna Roadhouse situated in the middle of Nullarbor, Australia. For the unversed, Nullarbor is a wide region that stretches 684 miles between South and Western parts of Australia. Reportedly, this stretch was not popular among electric vehicle drivers as it had no fast-charging stations nearby. According to Edwards, this charging point by leftover cooking oil might change the situation and make drivers avail the route for better communication.





Reuters took to its Twitter handle to share the news and wrote alongside, "Drivers in the remote Australian outback are using cooking fat to charge their electric vehicles more quickly."





As per the report, it is the first of the bio-fuel fast charger series. "It runs on waste fryer oil which is carbon neutral, environment-friendly and economic," stated the developer. Besides, these bio-fuel chargers decrease the charging time from overnight stay to just one hour, the report further stated.





Edwards added, "This is the fastest charging station in Australia; in fact, in the world."





What are your thoughts on this first of its kind bio-fuel chargers? Do let us know in the comments below.