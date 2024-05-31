A trip to any country is incomplete without trying their local cuisine. Nothing can match the satisfaction of eating pizza in Italy, meat pie in Australia, croissants in France, or tacos in Mexico. Similarly, an Indian food vlogger visited Thailand and couldn't resist trying the signature Thai dessert, the "world's most colourful" mango sticky rice. To sample this dish, he went to the Sooksiam indoor air-conditioned street food market. Naturally, he shared the experience in a video on Instagram, which has since gone viral. In the clip, seven different naturally coloured sticky rice balls can be seen. The rice balls are topped with jumbo peanuts, crunchy mung beans, and coconut cream, and served with “buttery smooth” Thai mangoes. The vlogger described it as “one of his favourite” Thai dishes.

While sharing the clip, the food vlogger wrote, “World's most colourful mango sticky rice with all naturally extracted food colouring on delicious sticky rice balls, complete with crunchy peanuts and mung beans with coconut cream over buttery smooth Thai mangoes. Visit this stall in Icosiam's Sooksiam indoor air-conditioned street food market. Price- 150 THB.”





Here is a list of 5 quick and easy Thai recipes:

1. Sticky Rice With Mango

This dessert has sweet mango slices and sticky rice cooked with coconut milk. The mix of creamy coconut and juicy mango makes it delicious. Click here for the recipe.

2. Thai Fish Green Curry

This dish has fish cooked in a green curry sauce with coconut milk and herbs. It's spicy, creamy, and served with rice. Recipe here.

3. Thai Pomelo Salad

This salad is made with juicy pomelo, shrimp, fresh herbs, and a lime dressing. It's sweet, tangy, and refreshing. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Thai Crunchy Roll

These rolls have fresh vegetables, shrimp or chicken, and crispy noodles wrapped in rice paper. They are served with a tasty dipping sauce and have a mix of crunchy and fresh textures. Detailed recipe here.

5. Pad Thai

This dish is made with stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, tofu or shrimp, bean sprouts, and peanuts. It's flavoured with tamarind sauce and lime which makes it savoury and slightly sweet. Check out the recipe here.









