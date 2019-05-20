Eating A Healthy Diet And Exercising More May Reduce Risk Of Dementia

Few lifestyle changes may help delay the progression of dementia

Dementia, a cognitive disorder that has the ability to interfere with a person's daily life and activities, is affecting people worldwide. People suffering from dementia tend to experience loss of cognitive functioning like reasoning, remembering and thinking. However, according to the World Health Organisation, few lifestyle changes may help delay the progression of the disorder.





Eating a healthy and balanced diet, exercising regularly, consuming less alcohol, maintaining healthy blood pressure and avoiding tobacco intake are some of the factors that may help reduce risk of dementia, suggests the WHO.





In an effort to combat dementia, the WHO also stressed avoiding dietary supplements like vitamins B and E.





"While some people are unlucky and inherit a combination of genes that makes it highly likely they will develop dementia, many people have the opportunity to substantially reduce their risk by living a healthy lifestyle," said the lead researcher of the study, Professor Tara Spires-Jones.





(Also Read: Balanced Diet Chart: A Complete Guide To Healthy Eating)

Eating a healthy and balanced diet may help reduce risk of dementia.





She further explained, "The WHO has looked at the available evidence and made recommendations that some lifestyle changes, in particular, increasing exercise before any cognitive symptoms are present, can reduce dementia risk."





In order to reduce the risk of this disorder, it is imperative to efficiently manage hypertension, weight, diabetes and also regulate unbalanced or unhealthy cholesterol levels.





"The disease is a major cause of disability and dependency among older people and "can devastate the lives of affected individuals, their careers and families," stressed the international health organization.





According to WHO, the disease is also causing heavy economic toll which may rise to $2 trillion annually by 2030.







