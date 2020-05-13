Elephant's <i>Jugaad</i> To Enjoy Mango From Tree Is Winning The Internet

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: May 13, 2020 13:33 IST
If there's one fruit that's synonymous with the summer, it has to be the 'king of fruits' - mango. The sweet, juicy delight has a number of regional varieties found across the country. Mango can be had raw, as juice or dessert, or even with your favourite roti, puri or rice dish! It has a unique appeal to people across all age groups, and as it turns out even animals have a soft corner for this indulgent fruit. A video has surfaced on Twitter of an elephant trying to grab hold of some mangoes from a mango tree. Take a look:
It's mango time. How can the giant be denied to have the taste of king of fruits????
It shakes gently the tree to enjoy a sweet snack.... pic.twitter.com/yd98WolRnh
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 12, 2020
The adorable video was shared by Susanta Nanda who is an IFS officer. It was liked and retweeted with several thousand views on the micro-blogging website. The elephant in the video first tried to reach out to grab onto the low-hanging fruit on the tree. When he couldn't reach the fruit, he simply grabbed the tree with his trunk and shook it lightly so that the mangoes would fall. Then he proceeded to savour the sweet rewards of his efforts!
The video delighted the internet with several reactions and comments pouring in. Some people called the video 'adorable' and praised the elephant for his quick thinking too. Other Twitter users pondered whether the fruit was too sour for his taste. Take a look at the reactions:
Such adorable sight ????
— S... (@Owl_Princess_) May 12, 2020
Big Boy eats the Gutli also?
— Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) May 12, 2020
Most of them would be unripe and sour not sweet, isn't it? Do elephants like sourness?
— Leela (@LeelaSamson1) May 12, 2020
Beauty with brain
— Rin kimi ???????? (@Rin_kimi_Rk) May 12, 2020
