Turmeric (or Haldi) has been widely recognised for its anti-inflammatory properties as well as being a powerful source of antioxidants. The importance of including this superfood in your diet cannot be stated enough by health experts and nutritionists. But did you know about the unique variety of blackish-blue Haldi? Yes, there is a distant cousin of Haldi which is called 'Black Turmeric' and it does exist in some parts of the country. IFS Officer Swetha Boddu shared a picture of this 'Black Turmeric' which she encountered on one of her field visits. Take a look:
The incredible pictures of the blackish-blue Haldi was a hit with Twitterati, garnering over 1.2k likes and counting. The unique bright blue colour was unlike anything most people had seen, and many expressed their surprise in the comments section. Several users enquired about the plant and where it could be sourced from, while others poured in their inputs about the Black Turmeric plant.
Black turmeric, also known as Curcuma Caesia or Black Zedoary, is found in parts of North East India and Madhya Pradesh. The plant grows in a similar manner to yellow turmeric, with pale yellow flowers which have a reddish border. It is a rare herb which is available in both powdered and fresh forms. The health benefits of Black turmeric are multifarious and varied, from relieving gastric issues and healing wounds.
