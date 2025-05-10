If you are a true-blue foodie, you know that the same dish can taste completely different when served hot or cold. But have you ever wondered why? The science behind this phenomenon is fascinating and can make a big difference in your cooking. Don't worry - Chef Pankaj Bhadouria is here to explain it all in her latest Instagram video. In the clip, she dives into how temperature affects the taste of salt and sugar, offering practical tips to help you season your dishes perfectly, whether they are served hot or cold. Intrigued? Let's find out more!





How Temperature Affects Salt And Sugar

In the clip, Chef Pankaj explained how the taste of salt and sugar changes depending on the temperature of the dish. Sharing her expert tip, she said, "Salt increases when the dish is cold, and sugar decreases when the dish is cold." So, if you are planning to serve something salty, cold, like salads or sandwiches, go easy on the salt.

Tips for Cold Desserts

Chef Pankaj also shared a tip for desserts. If you are making a dessert to be served cold, like kheer or rabri, add a little extra sugar to ensure the flavours come through. "And if you are serving the dish hot, then balance the salt and sugar accordingly," she added.





In her caption, Chef Pankaj wrote, "Science of Seasoning! How is that when you tasted the food, salt seemed ok, but later it seemed to be on the higher side? Similarly, the sugar in kheer tasted perfect while cooking, but it seems not so sweet after cooling down."





She added, "If you, too, are worried about how to get that 'perfect' seasoning, remember this! It depends on whether your dish is hot or cold."





In the comments section of this post, people thanked Chef Pankaj Bhadouria for her expert tips. One user wrote, “Useful and fantastic tips.”

Another added, “Awesome tip.” Someone else simply said, “Useful tips.” And many just commented, “Thank you.”

