'F.R.I.E.N.D.S - The Reunion', which was aired late last month (27th May 2021), was quite a treat for all the fans of the popular American sitcom. The six pivotal members of the cast came together and reminisced about their 'good old' days, memorable episodes from the show and more. This special episode brought back a sea of fond memories and many of us relived our childhood. For us, the takeaway from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S - The Reunion' was the camaraderie between Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. It seems their bond goes strong even 17 years after 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' went off-air. A recent post on Courteney Cox's Instagram handle proved this bond yet again.





By now, we all know Courteney is as good a chef as her character Monica Geller. She often shares glimpses of her cooking sessions and the recipes alongside. Keeping up with the tradition, on Wednesday, she shared the recipe video of a super delicious turkey roll, which she referred to as Alabama roll. It was basically cheese, mayonnaise, mustard sauce and avocados, wrapped in juicy turkey slices. Sounds delicious, right? Take a look at the post.





The post garnered more than 4.7lakh views in less than 24 hours. Her friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', in no time replied, "I want one now!!!"





This instantly reminded several fans of the 'Thanksgiving' episode where Joe (played by Matt LeBlanc) finished the Turkey slice Monica gave her friends to eat. "I'm sorry. Joey finished it in the first second," replied a fan. "She made this for Joe," read another comment.





