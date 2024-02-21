Actress Patralekhaa turned 34 on Tuesday, 20 February, and her buddy, director Farah Khan, came up with a unique birthday surprise — a roast chicken cake! Apparently, it is Patralekhaa's absolute favourite. Farah spilled the beans that Patralekhaa had specifically requested this treat from her house for her birthday. The "cake" was actually a container with roast chicken inside, topped with a candle and a cute "happy birthday" banner, that lit up with tiny blinking lights. With a knife and fork in hand, Patralekhaa cut into her unconventional birthday treat while Farah serenaded her with the "Happy Birthday" song in the background.

Also Read: Farah Khan Turns Travel Vlogger, Here's What She Devoured On Her Trip

After the ceremonial cutting, Patralekhaa served it to a friend before taking a big bite herself. When Farah asked if it beat a regular cake, Patralekhaa, with a mouth full of chicken, declared it was "much much much better." Farah, being the thoughtful friend, suggested she take it home, playfully adding, "Because your husband (Rajkummar Rao) is vegetarian, you get to eat the whole thing." A friend chimed in, saying they brought dahi vadas and "Khichu" for Rajkummar. Farah then turned the camera to show a pressure cooker filled with "Yakhni." Now that's a birthday feast with a twist!

“Roast chicken is the NEW cake!! Celebrating @patralekhaa's birthday at our favourite haunt,” Farah wrote as the caption. “Sorry @rajkummar_rao I finished the dhai wadas,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Rajkummar Rao commented under the post, “Koi nahi [no worries] next time Sindhi Kadhi for me and Paneer. @patralekhaa must be so thrilled.” To which, Farah replied, “Kitni cheezein khaayega? [How many things will you eat?]”

Earlier, Farah Khan extended birthday wishes to Patralekhaa with a heartfelt post and a cute picture. The caption read, "Happiest birthday to my dearest @patralekhaa. U R one in a Billion, and I Lovvv uuuu. Feeding you tomorrow, promise (n this song is so apt)."

What do you think of Patralekhaa's roast chicken "cake”? Let us know.

Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Reveals Farah Khan's Foodie Secret On Her Birthday