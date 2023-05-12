Burgers are one of the simplest and most delicious fast foods, and they have not undergone much change all these years. A scrumptious patty slapped between two fluffy buns tastes so good that we keep asking for more. Add some lettuce, sauces, a cheese slice, and tomatoes to it and you will be surely left drooling before taking a bite. We just can't hide our love for burgers and do you know who else is a die-hard fan of the food? It is 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, who has recently opened his first restaurant named 'Burgiir'.





Celebrating the milestone, choreographer-director Farah Khan and her brother Sajid visited Abdu Rozik's restaurant and tried some delicious burgers. In the photos shared by Farah Khan on Instagram, she, Abdu Rozik, and Sajid Khan are seen posing together while eating burgers. Farah Khan also posted photos with Abdu Rozik and another Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam.





“Congratulations Abdu Rozik on your first restaurant Burgiir. You know Sajid Khan and I can reach anywhere for food. Love you Archana Gautam,” the caption read. Take a look:

Now if you are craving burgers, then just make some at home using these delicious recipes.

1. Chicken and fish burger

This burger has literally everything you would want. From chicken and fish to sauces and vegetables, it can serve as a complete meal for you. Click here for the recipe.

2. Lentil mushroom burger

If you are looking for something vegetarian and healthy, go for this one. It has the goodness of lentils and the flavours of sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms. Recipe inside.

3. Lamb burger with radish slaw

A juicy lamb patty sandwiched between burger buns is what you need to enjoy your Sunday. It is served with radish slaw and doesn't require many ingredients. Follow the recipe here.

4. Vegetable burger

If you like the classic ones then this vegetable burger could be the right choice. Its patty is made with potato and peas which is coated in breadcrumbs resulting in something absolutely crunchy. Recipe here.

5. Chicken and feta cheese burger

Chicken and cheese are a heavenly combination. And, when they are in a burger, it tastes even more delicious. Click here for the recipe.