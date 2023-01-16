After an exciting journey filled with ups and downs, director Sajid Khan and singer Abdu Rozik took an exit from popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. Sajid's sister, director Farah Khan welcomed the two with an open heart. She invited her "2 favourites" to her residence and hosted a get-together for them. Farah shared a special post on Instagram dedicated to Sajid and Abdu. Well, it goes without saying that the meeting was all about good times and finger-licking yummy food. What do we see? In the first picture, apart from the three, what grabbed our attention were the sumptuous burgers kept in front of them. This food item has been Abdu's favourite. There were some crispy fries as well in another container kept on the table. For the caption, the director stated, “My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 .. sometimes it's even better to just win hearts @abdu_rozik @aslisajidkhan.”





Now, after looking at Farah Khan's latest Instagram post, if you feel tempted enough to have a burger, worry not. We have a surprise for you. Here's a list of five amazing burger recipes that you can try out.





1) Vegetable Burger





Well, this is a great way to chomp on vegetables that you may not want to do otherwise. This delicious burger carries a lovely patty made with French beans, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and peas along with basic masalas. Try it out. Recipe here.





2) Chicken Burger





We have something interesting for chicken lovers as well. This heavenly burger can be your go-to option for a nice weekend meal. You can also make it quickly whenever your friends come home. Pair it with fries and you'll love it. Find the recipe here.





3) Chickpea Burger





Do you want to give your burger a healthy twist? If yes, then, this is a perfect choice. These burgers are filled with sumptuous patties made with chickpeas and masalas. For the unversed, chickpeas are packed with protein and that makes it a guilt-free binge. Click here for the recipe.





4) Tawa Paneer Burger





It's amazing how we have given our desi street style touch to almost every delicacy. This drool-worthy burger carries the goodness of paneer which is a delight for vegetarians. First, marinate the paneer and assemble it with sauces and vegetables in between burger buns. Recipe here.





5) Tofu Burger





Do you like tofu? You can include this tofu burger for a scrumptious meal. For this, you have to prepare patties with tofu, chickpeas, roasted nuts and vegetables. Also, the special garlic tahini sauce enhances the overall taste of this treat. Click here for the recipe.





Which is your favourite pick from the list? Do share your foodie preference with us here.