Social media has a way of surprising us with heartwarming news that never fails to make us happy. These positive stories remind us of the goodness of humanity. Recently, we stumbled upon one such news on Twitter that left us with a warm feeling. It was about a small but adorable gesture by the Ahmedabad police. A person named Ritvii took to the micro-blogging site to share that the police gave her some toffees. And the reason behind it was impressive - she followed the "traffic rules"! Isn't that just cute? While following traffic rules is always recommended for safety, it's even better when it comes with a sweet reward.





"Ahmedabad police gave me a chocolate because I was following traffic rules," read the Twitter post that features two toffees - a Candyman éclair and a Cadbury éclair. Find the post below.





Also Read: Indore Police See Food Delivery Man On Bicycle; What Happens Next Will Win Your Heart







The post, since uploaded, grabbed eyeballs on the internet. It garnered 123.5k views, 2821 likes and hundreds of comments. "Omggg cuteee," wrote a person. Another comment read, "Good gesture by them." A third comment read, "Great respect". A person further wrote, "Sahi hai yaar (this is so cool!)".





Also Read: Viral Video: Lady Finds Police Standing On Her Door After Ordering Food Online; Guess Why





A person also asked, "I want to know if everyone got chocolates or if it was only you who was following the rules?" A person further shared his experience and wrote, "Murshidabad district police officials gave me a mineral water bottle in Morgram crossing and even clicked a pic of that. Guess it was part of their social media outreach programme gifting water to travellers."





Let's admit, we all have had at least one such experience in life. Share your story with us in the comments section below.