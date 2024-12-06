Starting your day with the right foods can set the tone for the entire day and significantly impact your weight loss journey. Incorporating nutrient-dense, metabolism-boosting, and fat-burning foods into your morning routine ensures you stay energized, control cravings, and shed those extra pounds faster. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Neha Parihar suggested some foods that work to help you lose weight faster if have them regularly on an empty stomach. The best part is these foods are probably already there in your kitchen.





Here Are 5 Foods To Have On An Empty Stomach For Faster Weight Loss:

1. Soaked Almonds/Walnuts

Nuts like almonds and walnuts are nutritional powerhouses, packed with protein, good fats, and essential nutrients. Soaking them overnight enhances digestibility and nutrient absorption. Starting your day with a handful of soaked nuts keeps you full longer, reducing mid-morning hunger pangs and preventing unhealthy snacking. Their healthy fats support brain function and metabolism, making them an excellent addition to your morning routine.

2. Amla Shot

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a Vitamin C-rich superfood known for its detoxifying and metabolism-boosting properties. Taking a small shot of fresh amla juice on an empty stomach can help cleanse your system, improve digestion, and promote fat loss. Its antioxidant properties support your immune system and give your skin a healthy glow. This simple yet powerful morning drink is a must for anyone looking to shed weight naturally.

3. Brazil Nut

It's amazing how one small nut can have such a significant impact. Brazil nuts are rich in selenium, a mineral that supports thyroid health and balances hormones-two factors crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. Having just one Brazil nut on an empty stomach helps regulate metabolism, giving your body the kickstart it needs to burn fat efficiently throughout the day.

4. Warm Turmeric + Black Pepper Water

Turmeric has been celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and fat-burning properties. When combined with black pepper, its active compound curcumin becomes even more bioavailable, amplifying its benefits. Starting your day with a glass of warm water infused with turmeric and black pepper reduces inflammation, supports digestion, and enhances your body's ability to burn fat. It's a simple yet effective way to incorporate this golden spice into your daily routine.

5. Chia Seed Water

Chia seeds are loaded with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Soaking a tablespoon of chia seeds in water overnight and drinking it first thing in the morning helps curb your appetite, keeps you hydrated, and provides sustained energy. The gel-like consistency also promotes digestive health and regulates blood sugar levels, making it a perfect addition to your weight loss regimen.





Why These Foods Work:

These foods are nutrient-dense, easy to prepare, and highly effective in supporting weight loss. By incorporating them into your morning routine, you're giving your body the tools it needs to kickstart metabolism, reduce inflammation, and control cravings. Consistency is key-making these choices daily ensures you stay on track and achieve your goals faster.





Pro Tip





While these foods are excellent for boosting weight loss, they work best when combined with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient hydration. Remember, weight loss is a journey, and small, consistent changes lead to lasting results.

