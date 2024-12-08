In Bengaluru's culinary landscape, where local delicacies like dosas, idlis, and chaats reign supreme, it might seem impossible for anything else to grab the spotlight. From street carts to fine dining establishments, the city's food culture thrives on its diversity and bold flavours. Yet, amidst this lively chaos, one Frenchman has managed to introduce a European classic and made it a resounding success. Enter Nicolas Grossemy, the founder of 'Paris Panini', a gourmet sandwich chain that has become a Rs 50 crore empire in Bengaluru. What started as a passion for bread has turned into a thriving business. Nicolas's journey was recently showcased in a YouTube video by GrowthX, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his success story.





Hailing from a small town in France, Nicolas grew up in a family of teachers. His love for cooking began in his mother's kitchen, where he learned to whip up hearty meals with simple ingredients. At 22, Nicolas moved to India to pursue his master's degree, bringing with him also a deep-seated love for bread and sandwiches. He started his journey from a food truck, and today owns 14 restaurants across Bengaluru.





With Paris Panini, Nicolas focused on a product-centric approach to branding. "Your brand name should instantly tell people what you're about," he explained in the video. For Nicolas, it wasn't just about making great sandwiches - it was about creating a brand that resonated with his audience.





Running a food business in India comes with its challenges, but Nicolas has broken down the economics to a science. Here's his golden rule:

Food costs: 28 per cent

Rent: 10 per cent

Labour: 15 per cent

Administrative costs: 10 per cent

Marketing: 5-10 per cent

This structure leaves an average profit margin of 15 per cent.





Nicolas's advice to budding food entrepreneurs? Stay true to your passion, focus on quality, and create a brand that stands out. His story is proof that even a simple sandwich, when paired with vision and hard work, can transform into a gourmet empire.