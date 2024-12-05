Serial Guinness World Records breaker Andre Ortolf from Germany has put his name back on the map by making two new records for drinking large quantities of acidic lemon juice and lime juice in an incredibly short time. Andre bagged the title to drink one litre of lemon juice through a straw for the fastest time, achieving the feat in just 13.30 seconds. He didn't stop there, on the same day, he set another record for the fastest time to drink one litre of lime juice through a straw in 13.51 seconds. Andre previously held these records in 2020, later broken by David Rush from the US in 2024. Andre has now reclaimed both of these titles.





Talking about his technique to achieve these records, he shared, "With both records, it's very important to pull quickly from the straw. My technique is to swallow as little as possible and just let the juice run down, which saves time." He had practised a lot for the records by chugging water.





Since Andre loves "eating and drinking records" and was "very motivated" on the day of the record, he decided to attempt both the lime and lemon juice record on the same day. He shared, "Doing both on the same day was probably not the best idea. But I was very motivated that day and had the witnesses there already, so I thought, 'Come on, I'll try it, what could go wrong?'"





Andre revealed that the lime juice record was much harder than the lemon juice one, perhaps because it's "more acidic". Watch the video here.





Andre estimates he has so far broken over 500 records and currently has more than 100 to his name. He enjoys breaking records and wants to "be the holder of the most world records one day."