Parents often scold their children for having junk food. But what if the roles were reversed? Recently, a video has gone viral, in which a person can be seen sweetly rebuking his grandfather for eating samosas. The reel, posted by a digital content creator on Instagram, captures an adorable bond between the duo. It opens to the man asking his grandfather, “Kyakharaheho? (What are you eating?)”. To this, the 90-year-old replies, “Chutney kesaathsamosa (Samosa with chutney).” The man then playfully scolds his grandfather for not eating green vegetables.





When the content creator gently questions his grandfather whether he ate gheeya (bottle gourd), the elderly man has the most genuine answer. He says, “Gheeyaweeyahmainahikhata. (I don't eat things like gheeya).” Next, the man reveals that samosas are not good for health and urges his grandfather to try makhana chips instead. The old man recalls his childhood days of savouring the salty snack. After trying the makhana chips, the elderly man reviews the item. “Swaadihai (They are tasty),” he admits.

After that, the content creator and his grandfather have a playful banter that is bound to melt your hearts. Do not miss the grandad's cute laughter at the end of the video.





Watch the full video below:

The post drew plenty of heartfelt reactions.





“The laugh in the end was everything,” gushed a user.





Another called the elderly man “cutie dadu”.





A person labelled him “pookie”





“Dadu ko pata hai swaad atram patram se he aata hei (Dadu knows that junk food is actually tasty).”





An individual wrote, “Dada ji samosa hi khayenge unko psnd h na bss (Let dadaji have samosas. He loves it.)





Here's what this user had to say, “Dada ji ka Hairstyle badhiya lgta hai (Dada ji's hairstyle is great)





“Daadu doesn't need a script. Script needs daadu,” read a remark.





So far, the video has amassed over 574k views. Did it make you smile?