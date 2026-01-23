Cloud kitchens have changed the way many people eat today. You do not always need a big restaurant, fancy decor, or a busy street location to serve good food. Sometimes, all it takes is a small kitchen, a clear idea, and a lot of heart. One such story is unfolding every single day inside a cloud kitchen in Sector 66A, Mohali – and it has now caught the attention of thousands online.





In this kitchen, a couple, Anmol and Vanshpreet, run a cloud kitchen called Quietly Delicious. There are no loud calls, no shouted orders, and no background noise of a typical food joint. Both Anmol and Vanshpreet are deaf and mute. Yet, the kitchen is full of energy, coordination and purpose.





What makes their journey stand out is how their family works as a unit. Their young son has naturally stepped into a special role. While his parents focus on cooking, he becomes their voice. He explains dishes to customers, helps with orders and translates gestures into words.

The story recently went viral on Instagram, where viewers got a glimpse of how the family runs the cloud kitchen. Many people online were moved by the simplicity of the setup and the warmth of the family's bond.

But Quietly Delicious is not just about running a business. The family also believes in giving back. They often prepare and distribute food to those in need, seeing it as sewa rather than charity. In one video shared on their Instagram handle, the family can be seen serving meals to the poor with the same calm and sincerity they bring into their kitchen.

