Christmas 2022 saw the entire world engulfed in festive fervour. And as always, we were excited to know how our favourite Bollywood celebrities celebrated the day. Karisma Kapoor gave us a glimpse of the Christmas feast that she shared with friends and family at Kunal Kapoor's annual Christmas brunch. The get-together saw many members from the Kapoor clan in attendance - including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor. The brunch also saw Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda among others pay a visit. The star-studded Christmas party had a large spread of home-cooked festive delights, which actually got our attention.





Karisma Kapoor caught the hosts cum chefs at work. She clicked Kunal Kapoor and son, Zahan Kapoor, carving a turkey for the grand Christmas meal. She shared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Master chefs at work."

Take a look -

Besides the huge turkey, different kinds of desserts ruled the table at Kunal Kapoor's Christmas lunch. Again, it was Karisma Kapoor who showed us through her Insta stories. She posted a picture of a crumbly "Christmas pudding" topped with brandy butter, which looks tempting.





Look at it here:

The meal rounded off with an interesting platter of desserts, which had muffins garnished with crunchy walnuts and chocolate Easter egg-shaped desserts splattered with white chocolate sprinkles. The picture of the desserts has us drooling.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a carousel post on Instagram, featuring some lovely moments spent with the family. The post ended with a video of a flambe chocolate cake - a pure delight to watch.





Karisma Kapoor got in real celebratory mode for Christmas. Earlier, she shared how she was ringing in the festival - with lots of cookies and coffee. Take a look:





Did you celebrate Christmas with decadent sweet treats as our favourite celebrities did?