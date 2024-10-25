We have all seen momo sellers outside our schools and colleges, right? Many of us have thought about setting up a stall and wondered just how much we could earn doing it. Well, a popular Instagram content creator recently shared a video exploring exactly that, giving us a peek into the earnings of a momo seller. The clip begins with the influencer enthusiastically declaring that he would see how much money he could make in a day by selling momos. He started by watching a momo vendor and learning from him, even jokingly asking, “Bhaiya aap mujhe kaam pe rakh loge?” (Brother, will you hire me?).

Then, the creator set up his first batch of momos as customers began to arrive one after another. The video progresses with the content creator detailing his experience at the momo shop. He noted the prices: A plate of steam momo was priced at Rs 60, while tandoori momos were sold for Rs 80.

In less than two hours, approximately 55 plates of momos were sold. As he began to feel tired, he remarked that the crowd of customers surged as it got dark. After selling so many momos, he joked that his mouth felt completely steamed.

The content creator highlighted the dedication required to run a successful momo business, realising just how many people in India enjoy momos daily. By the end of the day, he was stunned to learn that the vendor had sold out of stock within just four hours.

In a conversation with the momo seller, the content creator discovered the day's total income. The seller reported they sold 121 plates of steam momos and 70-80 plates of tandoori momos, bringing the day's total earnings to Rs 13,500. When asked about expenses, the momo seller revealed they ranged between 6,000 and 7,000 rupees.

Concluding the discussion, they estimated the seller's monthly and annual income. The final figures showed a monthly income of around Rs 2,40,000 rupees and an annual income of Rs 30 lakh.

Watch the video here:

The video has been viewed over 12 million times. Here is how the social media users reacted to the viral video:

A user said, “I will also sell momos brother.”

Another user mentioned, “Rs 30 lakh with no direct taxes.”

Someone wondered, “Should I set up a momo stall outside the college?”

“Send this to the mom and dad of engineering students,” read another comment.

A student wrote, “Bro is forcing me to stop preparing for JEE.”

A user, disagreeing with the content creator's video, gave a detailed description of other hidden expenses of such food shops.

“Shop rent, labour costs, their stay costs (which need to be paid for by food labour), other than these electricity, water charges, pilferage, and so many other things are there. Don't believe everything you see. Or else just be one person selling and making it on the road,” the user wrote.