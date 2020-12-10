"How To Increase Immunity": Second Most Trending Google Search This Year; 9 Immunity Boosting Drinks

Immunity is body's natural defense system against disease causing agents

The year 2020 was riddled with challenges that none of us could have anticipated. A tiny virus brought the whole world to a standstill; lockdowns and social distancing became essential to sustain life. Masks, sanitisers, immunity became the buzzwords of the year, and we were left with no choice but to adapt to the 'new normal'. According to the Google Year In Search 2020 (a yearly review published by Google), Indians were constantly searching for ways to improve their immunity this year. "How To Increase Immunity" secured the second spot in the "How To" section, right after "How To Make Paneer", followed by "How To Make Dalgona Coffee".





Immunity is your body's natural defence against disease-causing microorganisms. While immunity cannot be built in a day, you can work towards strengthening it by eating clean and following a healthy lifestyle.





Here are some immunity-boosting drinks that we swore by this year:





1. Ginger Tea

Ginger is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Its volatile oils are known to manage cold, cough and flu effectively. Consume hot, for instant relief. Click here for the recipe.





2. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric's active compound curcumin is said to work wonders as a natural immunity booster. Haldi is also super-rich in anti-inflammatory properties, which could help soothe all discomfort tied to viral and bacterial infections. Click here for the recipe.





3. Amla Juice

Did you know that 100 grams of amla contain 20 times more vitamin C than oranges of same quantity?! Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps fight free radical activity that often hampers immunity.





4. Giloy Kadha

Giloy is an Ayurvedic herb that works as a wonderful immunity booster, owing to its rich package of antioxidants. Also known as guduchi, it is antipyretic (reduces fever), anti-inflammatory (reduces inflammation caused by chronic infections) etc.





5. Green Tea

According to various studies, green tea has the potential to increase the number of 'regulatory T cells' that play a key role in boosting immune function and suppressing risk of infection. If you consume it without milk and sugar, it is a zero-calorie drink that you could add to your diet. Click here to know the right method of making green tea.





6. Black Pepper Tea

Your regular tea with a hint of black pepper could not only provide instant relief to your scratchy throat but could also possibly declog your nose. Black pepper is again loaded with antioxidants that help prevent oxidative stress and premature ageing of cells. Click here for the recipe.





7. Garlic Tea

Garlic tea may sound a bit odd since you mostly use garlic to flavour curries and sauces, but you can also brew garlic in tea and enjoy its healing, anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic could help boost the number of virus-fighting T Cells in your system.





