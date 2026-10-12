Makhana, also known as fox nut, has become a popular snack and ingredient in India and international markets. From roasted and flavoured snacks to makhana flour and pasta, the crop is finding its way to a wider range of food products. Bihar, one of the main centres of makhana cultivation, is playing an important role in this growing market.





Two friends from Bihar saw an opportunity to build a business around this local crop. With an initial investment of just Rs 3 lakh, Syed Faraz and Shishir Shubham started Shhe Foods in November 2021.





Before starting the venture, Faraz had worked as an engineer in Bengaluru for nearly a decade. After returning to Bihar and trying a few other business ideas that did not work out, the two decided to focus on makhana, a crop closely associated with the state.

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How Shhe Foods Started

The founders began with Rs 3 lakh and chose a business-to-business (B2B) white-labelling model instead of selling directly to consumers. Shhe Foods supplies raw and flavoured makhana to other food companies, which sell the products under their own brand names.

From Bihar To International Markets

Shhe Foods has built a network of more than 300 farmers in Bihar and supplies products to over 41 Indian and international brands. Its exports reach markets such as the UAE and the US, according to Marketing Mirrors.





The company reportedly generates an average monthly revenue of around Rs 1.5 crore. Alongside its B2B operations, it has also developed consumer-facing brands, including Makhanza, Nutrimix and Maket.

Also Read: After A Failed Business, This 21-Year-Old Built A Rs 1-Crore-A-Month Oatmeal Brand

What Shhe Foods Offers

According to its website, Shhe Foods sources makhana from the Mithila region of Bihar and processes and packs its products in Darbhanga. The company describes its snacks as roasted or baked rather than fried. Its product range extends beyond plain and flavoured makhana to include makhana cookies, flour, pasta and macaroni, along with other snack varieties.





From starting with Rs 3 lakh to supplying brands across markets, Faraz and Shubham's journey shows how a small business can grow with hard work.