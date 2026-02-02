Hrithik Roshan is a fitness inspiration for many people. The 52-year-old star is known to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen. He shares updates about both on Instagram. Recently, the actor posted a photo of his post-workout meal and revealed one of his "quirkiest" food cravings. Notably, Hrithik's plate didn't contain any fancy ingredients or unfamiliar dishes. It was filled with simple and wholesome Indian food - just carefully balanced and in controlled portions. It included sources of fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and good carbohydrates.





Hrithik Roshan called it a "most unlikely post-workout meal." It featured jowar roti with different veggies like beetroot, bhindi (okra), baingan (eggplant), lauki (bottle gourd) and papdi (flat green beans). For a protein boost, Hrithik complemented these dishes with egg white and dal - a combo he called one of his "favourite quirks." Reflecting on his love for what he called the "Indian mishmash", he mused, "Uff... is there anything better?"











A few weeks ago, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of one of his meals along with a simple hack to control portion sizes for healthier eating. Calling it his "new motto", the star captioned the post, "Eat lesser love better. But make the plate look huge." The photo showed how he had spread out different dishes on his plate to make it look fuller and larger than it actually was. Research suggests that this could help avoid overeating, as the brain often relies on visual cues to evaluate fullness. Click here to read more bout Hrithik Roshan's diet hack.





In the past, the star's personal chef has also revealed some of Hrithik Roshan's diet secrets.