Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actors the country has today. Her acting prowess, fashion statement and strong personality set goals for many. With movies like 'Ram Leela', 'Padmavat', 'Chhapaak', 'Piku' and more, she has managed to leave a strong mark on her fans' mind. That's not all. She also keeps us entertained through her social media handles. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find Deepika sharing various fun content every now and then. Besides sharing glimpses from her sets, the diva also gives us sneak peek into her everyday life, funny banter with husband Ranveer Singh and more - keeping her 60million 'Insta-fam' engaged and entertained.





We came across one of her stories on Instagram that was relatable to the core. Deepika recently conducted a Q-n-A session on Instagram where she asked her followers to "Drop a word below & I'll tell you what it reminds me of..."





In no time, suggestions started pouring in and one of the suggested words was 'ice cream'. The reply to it impressed us completely. Deepika said, "When I think of ice cream, I think of school. Every Wednesday we had a person coming and selling us ice creams - vanilla flavour and strawberry flavour and you had to pay 5 rupees for a cone."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Cannot Cheat On THIS South Indian Staple; Can You Guess?

Much relatable, isn't it? In other stories, she further gave answers to what words like 'eyes', 'valuable', 'song' etc reminds her of. We have to say, it was a short, crisp and super entertaining session on Instagram.





Did Deepika's reply to the word 'ice cream' evoke nostalgia for you too? Let us know in the comments below.