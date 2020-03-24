If You Love Hyderabadi Biryani, Give This Hyderabadi Khatti Dal A Try

Hyderabadi khatti dal is a thick, tangy flavourful curry.

Highlights Hyderabadi cuisine is known for its rich, flavourful dishes.

Hyderabadi biryani and haleem are some of the most popular dishes.

Try this tangy Hyderabadi khatti dal at home for a tasty meal.

When we talk about Hyderabadi food, the very popular and ever-favourite Hyderabadi biryani comes to mind. But, Hyderabadi cuisine is much more than just biryani and haleem. The food is predominantly Mughlai, but it imbues elements of Persian, Turkish and Arabic food culture as well. It's no wonder, the food of Hyderabad is so delectable with a string of flavours and food traditions coming together in all its meals. If you love Hyderabadi biryani, we are sure you'll love Hyderabadi khatti dal too.





'Khatti' translates to 'sour'. So it goes without saying that this dal is a sour, tangy thick curry made with Masoor dal or Toor dal aslso known as Arhar dal. This dal is so delicious that it traversed through the boundaries of its origin city and is now a popular dal eaten in other states like Andhra Pradesh too. Khatti dal is made with tamarind (imly) which brings a deep-set flavour to the dish. Interesting, isn't it? So without further ado, we will share an easy recipe of Hyderabadi khatti dal that you must try at home.





(Also Read: Try This Panchratna Dal Recipe At Home)





Toor dal or arhar dal is used to make Hyderabadi khatti dal.

Hyderabadi Khatti Dal Recipe -

Ingredients -

Half cup toor dal or arhar dal

Half cup tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp oil of your choice

Salt to taste

Half tsp turmeric powder

Half tsp ginger garlic paste

Half tsp red chilli powder

2 green chillies, chopped

2 small tamarinds, soaked in water

For the seasoning -

1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

Half teaspoon mustard seeds

3 garlic cloves, chopped

Half tsp cumin seeds

2 dry red chillies

5 curry leaves

Method -

Heat oil in a pressure cooker and saute tomatoes along with turmeric powder, salt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder and green chillies.

Once the tomatoes wilt, add toor dal and cook it in a couple of whistles.

When the dal is cooked, open the lid of pressure cooker after releasing the steam. Add tamarind water.

Now prepare the tempering by first heating some ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and wait till they crackle.

Then add cumin seeds and garlic and fry till they releases aroma and turn brown. Then add red chillies and curry leaves and let them cook for half a minute.

Pour the tempering over the dal and serve.

Tip: You can garnish the dal with fresh coriander leaves to enhance its taste.



This dal goes well with rice, roti or you could even pair it with your favourite Hyderabadi Biryani!









