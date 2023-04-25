Varun Dhawan had a gala time on his 36th birthday. How do we know? Haven't you checked his birthday photo dump from Phuket? The actor, along with his wife Natasha Dalal and friends, enjoyed a beach-themed birthday celebration. While the adorable and fun-filled pictures had our hearts, it was the yummy-looking bento cake which drew our attention. The first picture featured Varun Dhawan posing with his chocolate cake, as Natasha hugged him from behind. Not to miss how the love birds were twinning in white outfits. Varun's birthday cake came with a fresh strawberry topping and two candles. Instead of the regular knives, the actor was set to cut through the yummy treat with a fork. “Bday with the best crew. Thank you for all the wishes. 36 begins,” he captioned the post.

His friends and co-stars from the film fraternity also extended birthday wishes in the comment section. Singer Armaan Malik, Shirley Setia, Malaika Arora, Elli Avrram, Himansh Kohli, Urvashi Rautela, and Anshula Kapoor were among many celebrities who poured their heartfelt wishes. Karan Johar, who launched Varun Dhawan in 2012 with Student of the Year, dropped a string of heart emojis. Take a look:



Varun Dhawan's envious physique is enough to convince us that the actor is dedicated to his diet and fitness regime. But, we are also well aware of his love for desserts. And, ice cream is definitely his all-time favourite indulgence. You don't believe us? Well, we have some proof. Credit: Varun's Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor. On the actor's special day, Janhvi posted a throwback picture of Varun on her Instagram Stories. The snap showcased him sitting at a table with a glass of chocolate smoothie, topped with ice cream and loads of white cream. “Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan. Hope you are having loads of ice cream today,” Janhvi captioned the photo. Read all about it here.

