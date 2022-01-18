What do we enjoy the most about the summers? Let's agree, the most common reply will be ripe and juicy mangoes. There are almost 15 varieties of mangoes across India; and if you explore, you will find each variety having unique aroma, shape and texture. Now, these delicious mangoes will also be available in the United States of America. According to a recent agreement signed at the 12th India - USA Trade Policy Forum (TPF), the USA has approved import of mangoes and pomegranate from India. On the other hand, the Government of India has agreed to import cherries and alfalfa hay from the USA.





According to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the export of Indian mangoes was restricted by the USA since 2020 as "USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facility due restrictions imposed on international travel because of Covid-19 pandemic."





"As part of the mutual agreement, India will be able to export mangoes to the USA in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards," read the statement. Besides alphonso, the approval by the USDA would also pave way for the export of other delicious varieties of mangoes such as langra, chausa, dushehri, fazli et al.

The ministry further stated, "Notably, there is a huge acceptance and consumer preference of Indian mangoes in the USA as India had exported 800 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of mangoes to the USA in 2017-18 and the export value of the fruit was USD 2.75 Million." For the unversed, 1,095 MT of mangoes, worth USD 4.35 Million, were export to the USA in 2019-20. It is estimated that the export of mangoes in 2022 might surpass the figures of 2019-20.





Besides, the export of pomegranate will commence from April 2022. On the other hand, import of Alfalfa hay and cherries from the USA will also begin in April 2022.