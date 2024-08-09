Many Indians who love Lay's Potato Chips often find their favourite in Lay's Magic Masala - a Lay's variant that has made its solid mark in the Indian chips market with its iconic blue-coloured packet filled with chips full of desi masalas like cumin, coriander, chilli powder, onion, and garlic. Now fans in the US can also try this Indian masala version of Lay's. Inspired by flavours from India, Korea and Greece, the company is launching three new flavours in the US this month for a limited time.

Along with India's Masala flavour, foodies can also taste the refreshing flavours of Greece and the creamy flavours of Korea. The three new flavours are -- Wavy Tzatziki, Masala and Honey Butter, inspired by Greece, India and Korea respectively. Here are more details about each flavour in particular:

Tzatziki is a Greek cucumber yogurt sauce or dip. Lay's Wavy Tzatziki potato chips is inspired by the refreshing Tzatziki flavours of yogurt, lemon, dill, garlic and other unique elements.

Lay's Masala potato chips contain a delectable fusion of spices including cumin, coriander, turmeric and pepper, exploding with mouthwatering flavours found in traditional Indian Masala dishes.

Lay's Honey Butter potato chips deliver a delicious blend of buttermilk honey and butter tastes, a beloved combo enjoyed in Korea.



"As the proven leader in flavour innovation with more than 200 variations of our iconic potato chip, we're proud to continue to demonstrate our expertise in crafting delicious flavours that appeal to the unique senses and tastes of communities all over the world," Tina Mahal, the SVP of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, said in the press release.

The potato chips flavours inspired by tastes from Greece, India and Korea are available at retailers in the US and Snacks.com for a limited time, while supplies last.

