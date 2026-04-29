As temperatures rise across the country, India's food and beverage choices are clearly shifting - and not just towards the obvious ice creams and cold drinks. Instamart's Summer Trends 2026 report reveals some interesting insights - such as a user spending Rs 11,000 on just summer foods, to 900 per cent growth in jeera masala soda orders in March.





From the growing dominance of dahi over any summer staple to the 9 pm ritual of ice cream cravings across India, the report offers a detailed look at how food habits evolve with the season, blending traditional cooling staples with modern cravings.

Dahi Becomes The Most Ordered Item

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One of the most notable findings is the dominance of dahi. It has emerged as the most-ordered product overall this summer, nearly matching cold drinks and ice creams. In fact, six out of the top 10 most-ordered items are curd-based, underlining a strong preference for traditional, cooling foods.





Alongside dairy, fresh fruits are also gaining traction. Watermelon, muskmelon, mango and other seasonal produce are seeing rising demand, pointing to a shift towards natural food options during summer.

More Heat, More Demand For Mangoes, Cold Coffees, Fizzy Drinks

As March and April brought rising temperatures, orders across key summer categories surged significantly, with some products witnessing up to 300 per cent week-on-week growth. Mangoes, cold coffees, fizzy drinks and fruit popsicles all recorded sharp jumps, reflecting a clear link between heat and consumer demand.

Ice Cream Remains A Night-Time Ritual Across India

The report identifies 9 pm as the single biggest moment for ice cream consumption across cities. Demand during the evening window between 6 pm and 9 pm more than doubles, with weekends pushing these numbers even higher.





When it comes to flavour preferences, chocolate continues to reign supreme. It accounts for nearly one in four ice cream orders, ahead of other top choices like vanilla, butterscotch, and mango ice cream.





Bengaluru leads as India's ice cream capital, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi and Gurgaon.





However, cities such as Central Goa, Thrissur, Thiruvalla, Nagercoil and Manipal report higher ice cream orders per user.

India Shows Growing Love For Jeera Masala Sodas

India's beverage preferences are also evolving this summer. Jeera masala sodas, cold coffees and cafe-style coolers are rapidly gaining popularity.





The report notes a sharp rise in demand for these categories, with jeera masala soda growing by 900 per cent in March, while cold coffee saw an increase of nearly 700 per cent. Traditional drinks such as coconut water, buttermilk, lassi, and milkshakes also recorded significant growth. Similar to ice cream, beverage consumption peaks during the evening hours between 6 pm and 9 pm.

Regional Trends Shape Summer Baskets

While dahi remains a constant across the country, regional preferences give each city its own distinct food basket.





Ahmedabad and Rajkot favour a mix of buttermilk, ice cream and soft drinks, while Bengaluru and Mumbai lean towards fruit-heavy orders featuring watermelon and muskmelon.





In Chandigarh, lassi stands out as a key staple, whereas Chennai and Kochi show strong demand for muskmelon and watermelon.





Delhi and Lucknow prefer buttermilk-led consumption, while Hyderabad and Pune display a balanced mix of fruits, curd and beverages.

Biggest Spenders On Coconut Water, Energy Drinks, Kulfi, And More

The report also reveals interesting spending patterns. A user in Guntur spent over Rs 15,000 on summer essentials, with carts dominated by energy drinks and rechargeable mini fans.





In Central Goa, one shopper spent over Rs 11,600 on coconut water, kulfi, mangoes and cool drinks.





Other high spenders include users in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, where carts crossed Rs 10,000, combining items such as cold coffee, buttermilk, mangoes, yoghurt and ice cream - reflecting a mix of hydration, indulgence and everyday comfort.

Mango Mania Begins Early

No Indian summer is complete without mangoes, and this season is no different. The report notes that while the Alphonso season is just beginning, Sindhu mangoes have emerged as the most-ordered variety so far. Banganapalli and raw mangoes are also witnessing strong demand.





The fastest growth in mango orders is coming from smaller cities like Kozhikode, Madurai, Trichy, Visakhapatnam and Nellore. Bengaluru leads mango consumption, surpassing Hyderabad and Chennai combined, while cities such as Thanjavur, Pondicherry and Mangaluru are also seeing strong demand. Delhi and Gurgaon complete the list of top mango-loving cities.