Rapper and singer Badshah celebrated Republic Day by paying an ode to the Tiranga with a colourful food platter. In an Instagram video, the food enthusiast can be seen indulging in a hearty Punjabi meal. It includes parathas served alongside flavourful side dishes. He begins the video by saying, "Lo ji, pehle hum shuru karenge parathe se - chutney pudine hari mirch ki, safed makhan aur aloo gajar (So, we'll start with parathas, along with mint and green chilli chutney, white butter, and potato and carrot)."





Badshah then points to the generous amount of butter kept in a bowl near his plate and says, "Makhan ki quantity ye hai, ki kahi aap ko lage tikki waale makkhan hai, no (This is the amount of butter - don't mistake it for the usual block of butter, no)." He also shows the full bowl of hari chutney and aloo gajar matar sabzi.





Also Read: Badshah Shows How He Likes To Eat Samosa: "Choch Khaani Chahiye Pehele"

Next, what the singer was seen enjoying left many viewers craving a bite. He was holding an almost empty bowl with only two laddoos left. Displaying the bowl, he says, "Ye hai alsi ke laddoo (These are black sesame seed laddoos), you know if you know," and we totally agree. An important part of Badshah's meal was Bhaji, a traditional assortment of sweet and savoury treats served as a gesture of warmth and hospitality at Punjabi weddings. This assorted platter typically includes items such as laddoos, mathri, and namak pare.





He captioned the video, "My plate learned patriotism before my heart did. Saffron warmth, white calm, green life. The tricolour didn't only wave today, it fed me. Aap sabko Gantantra Diwas ki hardik shubhkamnaen (Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day)."

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: Watch: Rapper Badshah Joins Chef Vikas Khanna In The Kitchen, Plates A Lovely Dessert





Badshah's delicious platter on Republic Day also highlights a piece of his hometown. Every element on his plate reflects the flavours he grew up with, making the celebration not just patriotic but deeply personal.