Indians are well-known for their huge obsession of Chai. We cannot imagine beginning our day without our favourite cup of tea that soothes and refreshes us at the same time. From green tea to Earl Grey, Jasmine tea to Hibiscus - there are so many different brews out there. Apart from the choice of tea, one thing that we absolutely can't resist is a delicious snack or treat with our cuppa. This yummy indulgence makes teatime feel complete and charges us on to power through the rest of the day! Karisma Kapoor is also one actress who never shies away from sharing her foodie side. She took to Instagram to share her yummy tea-time indulgence and it's surely giving us major food goals. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor's tea-time indulgence.

"Tea time treats," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the story. She also used a cute GIF that declared that it was 'time for cake!' In the click that the actress shared, we could see a yummy herbal tea in a cup. Along with it, there were two cakes placed on the side. One seemed to be a giant macaroon with strawberry and cream on top. The other was a chocolate truffle cake decorated with chocolate truffle balls, chocolate flowers and edible flowers too. Both the cakes looked decadent and indulgent and were a blissful addition to Karisma Kapoor's teatime!

Those who follow Karisma Kapoor closely would know that she is one of the biggest foodies out there. She loves her Biryani as much as she enjoys desserts and we have seen multiple instances of this. Karisma Kapoor even had cheesecake for breakfast once, as she explained in an Instagram story. "Cheesecake for breakfast kind of morning," she wrote in the story.





We would love to see more such foodie indulgences from the actress soon! On the work front, Karisma Kapoor made a comeback on digital platforms with 'Mentalhood' that was released in 2020. She will next be working in another OTT series helmed by Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo.