Soha Ali Khan's foodie adventures never fail to wow us. Once again, the actress has made us drool by sharing her latest culinary delight. What did she relish, you might wonder? In her Instagram Stories, Soha shared a picture of a plate featuring four heart-shaped toasties. “Too cute,” you might say. The little toasted bread hearts were topped with yummy ingredients. How do we know? Near the plate, there were two bowls—one with jam and another filled with strawberry yoghurt. In her caption, Soha wrote, “Home-made strawberry jam heart toasties.”Check out the screengrab below:

If you are also a fan of toasties and toasts, here are some easy and delicious recipes you will love:

1. Chocolate French Toast

A chocolatey twist on classic French toast, where slices of bread are dipped in an egg mixture, cooked until golden and then topped or stuffed with melted chocolate. It is a sweet and indulgent breakfast or dessert. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sweet and Savory French Toast

A toast that combines sweet and savoury flavours. The bread is dipped in a mixture of eggs, milk and a touch of sugar. It is then cooked and served with toppings like maple syrup, bacon or fruits. Recipe here.

3. Avocado Toast

A healthy and trendy toast made by spreading ripe avocado on toasted bread. It is seasoned with salt, pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice, and can be topped with extras like eggs, tomatoes or sprouts. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Mozzarella Toast

A cheesy toast made by layering slices of mozzarella cheese on bread and toasting it until the cheese melts and turns bubbly. It is simple yet satisfying. This dish is enjoyed with a sprinkle of herbs or a drizzle of olive oil. Detailed recipe here.

5. Crunchy Aloo Veggie Toast

A flavorful toast topped with a mixture of spiced mashed potatoes and finely chopped vegetables. This is a tasty and filling snack or breakfast option. Follow the recipe here.

We cannot wait for Soha Ali Khan's next foodie update!

