For many people, coffee is life. Some like their brew rich and strong, while others prefer to give it a tipsy touch. Priyanka Chopra falls into the latter category. In her latest Instagram Stories, the actress shared a snap of a glass of espresso martini that she enjoyed with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The refreshing drink is typically made with a sumptuous mix of vodka, a dash of coffee liqueur and freshly brewed espresso. Priyanka's espresso martini had a subtle twist – cocoa powder was sprinkled at the edge of the glass, creating a crescent shape. Totally unique.





Like Priyanka Chopra, if you're looking to jazz up your coffee with a touch of alcohol, check out these coffee-based cocktail recipes:

1. Speyside Tiramisu

This Tiramisu-inspired cocktail will give you a slice of Italy in every sip. It is made with caramel, dollops of cream, and a dash of chocolate. Full recipe here.

2. 1700s Coffeetini

Give your drink a fruity spin by adding bananas and some liquor to rich espresso. Gulp it down and feel the flavours bursting in your mouth. Click here for the recipe.

3. Mahe Milky Way

If it is something classic you crave, then prepare this simple yet too-good-to-miss cocktail with vodka, quaffine and Bailey's liquor. Add some ice and your Sunday night plans are all sorted. Check out the recipe here.

3. Roboto Coffee Martini

This is another variation of the espresso martini. All you need is a tinge of fresh-cream milk and a drizzle of almond syrup. Find the recipe here.

5. Goodnight Kiss

When sweet notes of vanilla are mixed with fresh cherries and coffee, it creates the exotic cocktail aka Goodnight Kiss. Remember whipped Dalgona coffee? It is the key ingredient of this beverage. For a fun-filled night with your partner or friends, this drink is not to be missed. Follow the recipe here.





