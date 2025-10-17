Jackky Bhagnani has often shown his love for homemade delights. From nutritious drinks to mouthwatering dishes from his kitchen, the 40-year-old's food diaries never miss any opportunity to serve pure hunger pangs. His latest indulgence? An aloo masala dosa with a special twist. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen enjoying the dosa with coconut chutney, and his expressions showed just how much he relished its taste! We also observe how he puts the dish together in his kitchen.





We see him mixing the dosa batter in his kitchen with a small bowl, followed by him creating a smooth mixture of the aloo sabji for the fillings. While doing so, he says, "I used to never like the pieces that come; it should just melt right in the mouth." He skillfully spreads a thin layer of the batter on a heated frying pan after sprinkling water on it. As the dosa begins to cook, he applies a spoonful of ghee, then adds shredded cheese on top, followed by aloo sabji for the filling, and a drizzle of chilli sauce for a personal touch to his dish.

Finally comes the moment of revelation. As Jackky Bhagnani enjoys a bite of the dosa with the chutney, he exclaims, "So this is great, I'm going to have chilli sauce, some cheese, aloo dosa... Chutney is also nice, I love the nariyal ka chutney." Sounds yummy, doesn't it?





"Been 5-6 years since I cooked anything. Back in the kitchen by popular demand," read his caption. Watch the complete viral video:

Jackky Bhagnani is a big-time foodie and often displays his love for homemade dishes. Previously, he appreciated his wife, Rakul Preet Singh's, extraordinary cooking skills as she prepared a loving meal for him. Sharing a video of his breakfast on his Instagram Stories, he said, “All thanks to my wife... I get the best food." The snap featured a half-eaten besan cheela that looked extremely healthy yet delicious. Click here to know more.

Before that, Rakul shared a picture of Jackky on her Instagram Stories, which showcased the actor indulging in an amla shot. Alongside the snap, she mentioned, “Husband drinking amla shot (muscle emoji),” revealing his fondness for healthy drinks and dishes. Click here to know more.