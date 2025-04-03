Many of us love learning about the food habits and fitness goals of our favourite celebrities, as they inspire us on our paths too. And when celeb couples have shared goals and common favourites, it is extra special! Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani are one such celeb couple who often post on social media about enjoying food as well as following a healthy diet together. In the past, one or both of them have shared updates on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into each other's daily routines and food preferences. Find out more below:

Here Are 5 Top Foodie Couple Moments Featuring Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani:

1. When Jackyy Made Bhel Puri For Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a video on her Instagram stories showing Jackky Bhagnani making bhel puri at home. In the clip, we see him opening a packet of one of the many different elements of this beloved street-style dish. Some are already mixed and kept in a large vessel. Rakul Preet can be heard telling her husband that he should make bhel puri for her every day. Jackky only replies with a short laugh. Tagging him, she called Jackky "the cutest husband."

2. When Rakul Preet Ensured Jackky Had Homemade Cheela For Breakfast

Choosing healthy home-cooked food over less wholesome options is not always easy. But it helps if there's someone to ensure one has access to it. Jackky once expressed his gratitude towards Rakul for the same. He posted a short foodie update on social media, in which we saw him having besan cheela with nariyal (coconut) chutney. In the video, he praised the meal, calling it "amazing." He said, "All thanks to my wife... I get the best food." In the caption, Jackky wrote, "Thank you, my love, Rakul Preet Singh," along with a red heart emoji. Here's the complete article.





3. When They Said They're "Partners In Health And Happiness"

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani individually share many updates about their diet and fitness. However, they also help each other in this domain, through coordinated efforts and encouragement. Rakul once posted a photo of her husband on her Instagram Stories, showing him taking an amla shot. "Husband drinking amla shot (muscle emoji)" read Rakul's side note. She also added the hashtag, "partner in health and happiness". Click here to read the full story.





4. When The Couple Set Health Goals Together

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh work together to ensure that they stick to their fitness and healthy eating goals. Jackky once posted a glimpse of his healthy breakfast bowl on his Instagram Stories and his wife reshared it on her handle. The salad bowl was a colourful mix of nutritious ingredients, brimming with wholesomeness. "It always takes two to tango! Even when it comes to health #healthcouplegoals," the actor captioned the photo. Read the complete article here.





5. When The Couple Celebrated Their First Diwali Together

When Rakul Preet celebrated her first Diwali after her marriage to Jackky Bhagnani, she curated a special Instagram carousel. Apart from family photos and other rituals, she also posted about "chappan bhog" - the festive tradition of presenting 56 unique food items as an offering to deities. In the caption, she wrote, "Our first Diwali was filled with lots of firsts for me. Learning traditions, first puja and the most special first chappan bhog. Grateful, aur jab poori family saath ho toh maza hi alag hai (when the entire family is together, the joy is something else)." Take a look at her post here.





We are eagerly looking forward to their next foodie couple update!