Jacqueline Fernandez Eating The Desi Breakfast Dish Poha Is Just So Relatable

Jacqueline Fernandez swears by the Poha, which has a number of health benefits.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one actress whose social media game is on point. Be it pictures with her pet cat Loki, a video of her acing the full split, or taking an idyllic vacations, or even just selfies of herself letting her hair down - the actress regularly shares updates on her social media profile. The foodie side to the actress is very rarely shown, as she swears by a strict diet regime that she thoroughly maintains. Jacqueline Fernandez recently offered a sneak peek into what she has for breakfast. She shared a picture on her Instagram stories of her bowl of the desi breakfast dish - Poha. Check it out:





Jacqueline Fernandez shared her breakfast recipe on her Instagram stories.

Jacqueline Fernandez had shared the story after she got ready early for a shoot. The first story was posted as early as 7:30AM in the morning, and it was a picture of the sunrise. "Brekkies" was what the actress captioned the picture as of her bowl full of poha. The poha was cooked home-style with loads of chopped onions, coriander, and peanuts. So if you were wondering what celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez start their morning with, a simple home-cooked poha recipe may be it.

Jacqueline Fernandez herself seems to be an early riser. This was not the only instance on her social media profile where she can be seen up early and stocking up on vitamin D. Another post on the actress' Instagram profile shows her basking in the early morning sun with a simple glass of water. Captioning it, "The calm before the storm," Jacqueline's breakfast in the picture comprised of a protein shake and a smoothie bowl which looks like mashed apple or banana. Take a look:





Thus, maintaining a glowing skin and a health body may not be as difficult as it seems. In case you want to do it like the celebrities do, take notes from Jacqueline Fernandez and begin your day with what you may have been doing for ages - a simple, delicious and fulfilling home-made poha.







