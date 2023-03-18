Janhvi Kapoor is someone who always stays true to her diet and fitness regime. From sticking to a healthy nutritious meal to hitting the gym and Pilates session, the actress does it all religiously. Therefore, she has all the right to enjoy her cheat days to the fullest. Janhvi Kapoor, in a series of Instagram uploads, gave us a sneak peek into her binge-eating Friday. Excited to see her indulgence? Warning: the upcoming visuals can make you crave some of your all-time guilty pleasure foods.

To start with, Janhvi shared a snap of her first meal which was all about bread. While two slices of toasted bread had chocolate spread over them, the other two plates looked quite similar to French toast. Adjacent to the meal was an assortment of toppings which included chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, blueberries, and some chopped strawberries among other things. “Any guesses what day it is?” the actress captioned the post. Check it out below:

Moving on, the next upload featured an Asian spread. We could spot a platter of sushi along with two dipping sauces and dim sums placed in a traditional wooden box. Next to it was a bowl of noodles and broth which looked super yummy. Oh, and a small portion of pad thai noodles were among the many other things in her meal.

Don't know about you but we are quite aware of Janhvi Kapoor's love for cheese. Her next Instagram Story was definitely a tease for all of us. She cut out a piece from a cheese-loaded bread. Obviously, it had a mouth-melting pull. This was not it. Janhvi took things to next level as she posted a slo-mo clip of pulling apart a sandwich with half-fry and cheese filling.

Now, comes the sweet part. Her dessert spread included two slices of chocolate pastry, with nuts topping to give a mouthful crunch, two slices of vanilla pastry with berry toppings, and a square-cut pastry with raspberry and strawberry add-ons. The desi Indian desserts also made it to her berri-licious sweet meal. A plateful of rasmalai and some delicious-looking jalebis.

Hold on, we have desserts part 2 incoming. In another post, Janhvi Kapoor posted a snap of two croissants along with what looked like mango as well as cookie cream ice cream - two scoops of each. Not to miss that chocolatey bar!

Are you feeling hungry now? We definitely are!