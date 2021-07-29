Farming and growing your own fruits and vegetables is not as easy as it seems. It needs hard work, dedication and most importantly - immense passion. We have seen people spending months and years to grow their veggies. But here's Kazuki Maeda from Kumamoto in Japan, who took his love for farming to the next level. Earlier this year, he grew a pomelo that weighs more than 5kg. That's not all. It also created history and making it to the Guinness World Records. The weight verification of the pomelo was done on 20th January 2021.





According to the official website of Guinness World Records, this pomelo, weighing 5,386 grams, had a diameter of 27.15cm and a height of 23.1cm. Take a look:





Also Read: Canada Man Breaks Record Of Growing Heaviest Turnip In The World







For the unversed, pomelo (also referred to as banpeiyu in Japanese) is a citrus fruit loaded with a pool of health benefiting nutrients. It is a storehouse of vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants that helps prevent free radical damages and also promote weight loss.





You can have pomelo as is. But if you ask us, we love tossing it into a refreshing bowl of salad. You ask us, how? All you need to do is take pomelo seeds in a bowl, add some tomatoes and freshly chopped coriander leaves to it and season with garlic, lime, vinegar, a pinch of sugar (or brown sugar/honey) and more. Garnish with roasted peanuts and serve. We also like adding some toasted prawns to it. Click here for the recipe.





And if you are looking for something desi, then do try a mustard oil pomelo mix. All you need to do is, take pomelo in a bowl, add green chillies and coriander leaves to it. Then toss it with salt, sugar and a generous amount of mustard oil. And voila! You get delicious, desi-style pomelo chaat ready to be relished.





Try both the recipes and let us know which one you liked the most.