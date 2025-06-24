Vada pav, one of the most relished street foods in Mumbai. Agree? Often called the Indian burger, it consists of a deep-fried potato fritter (vada) placed inside a soft bread roll (pav), and served with a generous dollop of chutneys and fried green chillies. The popular snack, known for being one of the quickest meals of all time, offers a range of flavours with just one bite. So much so that it also makes foodies from around the world fans over time. Don't believe us? Check out a Hindi-speaking desi Japanese influencer Koki Shishido's relishable experience.





In a video making the rounds on the internet, Koki was seen showcasing his genuine reaction upon relishing vada pav over the course of one year. The clip kicks off with him, dressed in his casuals, entering the frame as a Japanese tourist in India, approaching a vada pav seller. He asks a vada pav vendor, “Hello brother, what is this?” Soon, the vendor replies, "Yeh vada pav hai (This is vada pav).” He quickly quips, “Vada pav...? Let me try one. Thank you.” But as he tasted the vada pav, the bread and green chilli's crispy, sweet and tangy flavours weren't much liked by him. His initial reaction was “I don't like it.”

Contrary to this, after a year, a change in his liking towards the street food can be noticed. In the following scene, the influencer can be seen dressed in an Indian ethnic ensemble and interacting with the vada pav in Marathi. He says, “Namaste, dada. Kasa kai (How are you)?” The vendor replies, “Mai achcha hai (I'm good).” Koki adds, “Achcha hai? Ek vada pav diya (You are good? Please give a vada pav),” adding, “Meetha khatta chutney dedo nah (Please also give sweet and tangy condiment with it). Thank you.” As he relishes the plate, he can be heard mentioning, “Itadakimasu, mirchi. Vada pav meri jaan. Mumbai ki shaan,” and also asks the viewers to share this reel with their Mumbaikar friends.





“1 Day (Vs sticker) 1 Year in India | Vada Pav,” read his caption, revealing his change of taste about vada pav.

Watch the full video below:

The video instantly began garnering immense attention on social media.





One user said, “Your expressions are awesome and genuine.”





Another foodie mentioned, “Mera bhi mann kar gya hai..ab kya karu.”





Someone stated, “Mumbai aaye or wadapaw nhi khaye to kuchh nhi khaye.”





“Dekha ek saal main vadapav ka fan ban gaya,” read a comment.





Are you able to relate the influencer's honest opinion about vada pav? Let us know in the comments below.