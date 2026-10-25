A Noida-based couple has proved that there is no set age to change careers. After a 12-year stint in journalism, Jasvir Singh Jassi and Sudha Shaw shifted gears to work in the food industry. The couple opened a vada pav stall a few years ago, "The “Patrakar Couple Vada Pav Wale”. Today, their business has a monthly revenue of Rs 1.25 lakh, as per Startup Pedia.

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Noida Couple's Career Move





In 2020, Jasvir and Sudha got married in a simple ceremony. Both worked in Noida. The couple soon faced difficulties. Jasvir and Sudha had to leave their family home and live in a rented flat.

Within two months of their move, Sudha lost her job. Jasvir's salary was not enough to cover the rent, food, and other basic expenses. Sudha was only getting employment offers with a lower salary than her previous job.





The couple decided to start a tiffin service to meet their expenses. In August 2022, they started a tiffin service, selling around 60 meals daily. Each tiffin was priced at Rs 70. The business generated about Rs 15 lakh in revenue over one year.





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But managing the business became difficult when Sudha got pregnant. In August 2023, the couple closed down their tiffin service. While on a break in Mumbai a few months later, Jasvir and Sudha tried out vada pav. After returning to Noida, they learnt how to make the dish via online videos.

After modifying the recipe according to local needs and sharing samples with their neighbours, the couple decided to start selling vada pav. They started Patrakar Couple Vada Pav Wale in Noida's Sector 19 with an investment of around Rs 20,000. Instead of opting for a professional cart, Jasvir purchased a trunk-like box and mounted it on a wheeled platform to make a counter.





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The Business Today





Jasvir told Startup Pedia that the stall is open between 5:30 PM and 11 PM. The couple works around 25 to 26 days a month. Their estimated daily revenue is Rs 5,000. The couple makes around Rs 1.25 lakh each month. They also distribute free food to people in need. Jasvir and Sudha also get sponsored orders from the US, the UAE, and the UK.