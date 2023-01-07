Waffles are one of those desserts that are not only super delicious but also have an aesthetic appeal to them. The Insta-worthy American breakfast has established itself as a popular dessert that can make anyone drool instantly. Besides the taste and appearance, the best thing about waffles is the multiple ways you can make and decorate them. Drizzle some honey over them, drench them in chocolate syrup or spread Nutella, waffles go well with nearly everything you can think of. With these qualities, waffles are undoubtedly the best dessert to satiate our cravings.

Now, if you want to know how delectable a plate of waffles can look and taste, then actress Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Stories can be the right place. She shared a photo of a waffle loaded with one scoop of vanilla and chocolate ice cream each and some fruits such as strawberries and kiwi. They were adorned with some chocolate syrup and powdered sugar as well, which made her say, “yum!”

1. Whole grain waffles with strawberry rhubarb topping

When it comes to waffles, strawberries can be added in any form without a second thought. Here, the dessert is loaded with strawberry rhubarb topping and maple syrup. Whole wheat flour has been used to make waffles crispier and healthier. Recipe here.

2. Oats and chocolate chip waffles

Waffles could not have been made this nutritious and delicious. Golden and crispy, these waffles have oats and chocolate chips that elevate their taste manifold. Also, they are sugar-free, so you can enjoy them anytime you want without any guilt. Click here for the recipe.

3. Nutella waffles

Is there a better combo you can think of other than waffles and Nutella? These classic Nutella waffles are perfect to complement your evening coffee. The ingredients are minimal and preparation time is also less. Check the recipe here.

4. Oz coffee waffle

Golden and crispy, these waffles have a unique twist of coffee. They are served with some toffee caramel sauce that just enhances the flavour of the breakfast. Try them for your breakfast this Sunday. Here is the recipe.

5. Classic SMAAASH waffle

The classic waffles always remain the best. Cooked until golden and crispy, these waffles go best with maple syrup, a dollop of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce. And, don't forget the icing part. Check out the recipe here.