New year 2023 is here and we all are spending the first day (of the year) in the most positive way possible. While some are spending time with family and friends, some are organising home to start things afresh. Some also sit back and plan how they want they want the year ahead to look like. Basically, the idea is to spread good vibes for a healthy start. It seems to be the same for Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. She also started the first day of the year 2023 on a very good note. Wonder how we got to know that? We suggest, check out her latest stories on Instagram.





Karisma Kapoor is super active on Instagram and enjoys a fan following of 7.6 million people. If you follow her on the photo-sharing app, you will find Karisma sharing stories and posts featuring slices of her daily life. She shares about her work, family, vacations and more. Currently, the actor is on a trip (to an unknown location) and has been sharing glimpses of the same, every now and then. Keeping up with the tradition, she also gave us sneak peek into how she started the New Year 2023. And trust us, it was all things healthy and wise.





From the first Insta-story, we got to know that she started the day with a hot cup of coffee. "Good morning 2023," she captioned the story.

Then, she went on to share a picture of her morning meal and it was a healthy platter of fruits. The platter included pineapple, watermelon, dragon fruits, blueberries and strawberries. "Here's to a colourful start to the year...Hello 2023," she wrote alongside.

In another story, we could see her spending a relaxed and quite weekend by a pool-side. She was seen enjoying a glass of soft drink, while soaking the sun and reading book. "Vibing," the caption read.

Doesn't it look like a perfect start to the year? How did you spend the first day of 2023? Do let us know in the comments below.





Happy New Year 2023, guys!