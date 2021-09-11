Ganesh Chaturthi is here. The 11-day-long festival kickstarted on September 10 and will go on till September 19. It is celebrated with much grandeur and pomp, but one thing that stands out is modak. Modaks are steamed rice flour dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery. This sweet forms an important part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. And, Karisma Kapoor is not an exception when it comes to modaks. Seems like, she is having her sinful bites of the sweet at home. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring a box full of modaks and wrote, “Just what I needed, steamed Ukdiche modaks.” Modaks are also called Ukdiche modak in Maharashtra. “Yum,” said Karisma, and us, too.





Take a look at her picture of delectable modaks here:

Now that Karisma has got us craving for the sweet dish, we thought, why not make it at home with this list of amazing recipes? Read along:

1.Modak

This quintessential traditional modak requires rice flour, coconut and jaggery. It is given in 21 pieces during the puja of Lord Ganesha. Here's how you can make it at home.

2.Saffron and Sesame Modak

For all the family and friends reunions during Ganesh Chaturthi, serve this saffron and sesame modak and watch them love it. Packed with the goodness of sesame and poppy seeds, this recipe is easy and tasty.

3.Sugar-free Modak

The festival brings the urge to gorge on modaks, but it also creates the guilt of having too much sugar. What if we tell you that you can continue relishing the modaks without having to care about the sugar intake? Make these sugar-free modaks at home with this recipe.

4.Dry fruit Modak

Add dry fruits such as almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pistachios and cashew nuts to your regular modaks and relish them. Recipe is here.

5.Barfi Modak

Both kaju barfi and modaks form the most sought-after sweets for any festival. What if we tell you that you can merge both? Here's how you can do it.





With these modak recipes, catch up with Karisma Kapoor and enjoy the festival whole-heartedly and with a sweet in hand.