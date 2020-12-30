Karisma Kapoor Is Ending 2020 With Friends Over A Stunning Dinner Setup (See Pics)

Karisma is known to be a self-confessed foodie

Karisma Kapoor was out at a friend's place for dinner

She posted a stunning picture of the table setting on Instagram stories

The year 2020 is coming to an end and celebrities of B-Town have started to prepare to welcome 2021! While actors like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are off for vacation, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma are planning dinner nights with their friends. After a fun-filled Christmas brunch, both the sisters are ready to ring in the new year with friends and family. While Kareena was having another dinner with cousins, Karisma Kapoor was seen ending 2020 with her friends! Karisma is known to be a self-confessed foodie who keeps sharing her food shenanigans with her fans on Instagram. And her latest story on social media proves how her new-year plans too are all about scrumptious meals!





The DDLJ actor recently took to social media to share a gorgeous picture of a dinner table, set with loads of food and lit with candles all over. The dish that caught our attention the most was a casserole dish which was baked and topped with oodles of cheese among other delicacies. Have a look:





This stunning dinner setup was perhaps by Karisma's friend Haseena Jethmalani.

It seems like Karisma Kapoor was having dinner with friend Haseena Jethmalani. With such a beautiful table setting and mouth-watering dishes on the menu, we are pretty sure Karisma had a gala time.

Here's looking forward to more from Karisma's new-year diaries.







