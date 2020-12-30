SEARCH
  • News
  • Karisma Kapoor Is Ending 2020 With Friends Over A Stunning Dinner Setup (See Pics)

Karisma Kapoor Is Ending 2020 With Friends Over A Stunning Dinner Setup (See Pics)

Karisma was having dinner with friends and posted a picture of a gorgeous table-setup with some drool-worthy delicacies.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: December 30, 2020 13:26 IST

Reddit
Karisma Kapoor Is Ending 2020 With Friends Over A Stunning Dinner Setup (See Pics)

Karisma is known to be a self-confessed foodie

Highlights
  • With 2020 coming to an end, our celebs have begun celebrating
  • Karisma Kapoor was out at a friend's place for dinner
  • She posted a stunning picture of the table setting on Instagram stories

The year 2020 is coming to an end and celebrities of B-Town have started to prepare to welcome 2021! While actors like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are off for vacation, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma are planning dinner nights with their friends. After a fun-filled Christmas brunch, both the sisters are ready to ring in the new year with friends and family. While Kareena was having another dinner with cousins, Karisma Kapoor was seen ending 2020 with her friends! Karisma is known to be a self-confessed foodie who keeps sharing her food shenanigans with her fans on Instagram. And her latest story on social media proves how her new-year plans too are all about scrumptious meals!

The DDLJ actor recently took to social media to share a gorgeous picture of a dinner table, set with loads of food and lit with candles all over. The dish that caught our attention the most was a casserole dish which was baked and topped with oodles of cheese among other delicacies. Have a look:

(Also Read: Kapoor's Christmas Lunch With Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir And Alia Was A Scrumptious Affair (See Pics))

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

0ubr7c6o
This stunning dinner setup was perhaps by Karisma's friend Haseena Jethmalani.

It seems like Karisma Kapoor was having dinner with friend Haseena Jethmalani. With such a beautiful table setting and mouth-watering dishes on the menu, we are pretty sure Karisma had a gala time.

Newsbeep

Here's looking forward to more from Karisma's new-year diaries.

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Karisma KapoorNew YearDinner
Kareena Kapoor And Cousins Assemble For Another Lavish Dinner For New Year 2020
Kareena Kapoor And Cousins Assemble For Another Lavish Dinner For New Year 2020
Birthday Twins Salman Khan And Niece Ayat Sharma Celebrate With This Magnificent 6-Layer Cake
Birthday Twins Salman Khan And Niece Ayat Sharma Celebrate With This Magnificent 6-Layer Cake

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 