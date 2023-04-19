The film industry is buzzing with excitement, with several new projects coming up. From OTT films to feature-length documentaries, there is so much happening. Recently, prominent Bollywood actors gathered to celebrate one such milestone moment. The Delhi schedule of the upcoming film 'Murder Mubarak' has wrapped up and needless to say, it was occasion to celebrate for the team. Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan gathered to mark the special day with a party. Of course, a cake had to be part of the party and it looked every bit delicious. Take a look:

"Wrap Mubarak. We missed Dimple aunty and Pankaj ji. What an incredible cast and crew to work with," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption. In the photo carousel she shared, we could see many of the crew members of the film. They were all having a blast and the delicious cake was indeed the focus of the party. The words 'Murder Mubarak' were designed on top of the chocolate-flavoured treat. Orange-flavoured cream was decorated on all sides, and the words 'Delhi Schedule Wrap' could be seen on the side of the cake.





This wasn't the only snap we saw. Actress Sara Ali Khan too let us into the post-schedule wrap celebrations of 'Murder Mubarak'. She also shared a click of the same cake on her Instagram handle. She also offered a glimpse into some dessert indulgences with director Homi Adajania's wife, Anaita Shroff Adajania. The duo was enjoying some hearty macaroons and pastries behind-the-scenes of the set. Take a look at the clicks.

The film 'Murder Mubarak' will be released in 2024 and the official release date is still awaited. Apart from Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.