Christmas is just a few days away and we are all gearing up to get into the festive spirit. From decorating the Christmas tree and listening to carols to watching movies, baking desserts and more - we all have our own different ways to keep up with the Christmas vibe. There is just something about this festival that gets us all excited. Don't you agree? And it seems to be the same for Karisma Kapoor. She often shares glimpses from her life on social media and celebrates all festivals with equal fervour. Recently, she was seen relishing a yummy dessert while watching a Christmas movie.





Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share what she binged on. Any guesses what she ate? It's the classic chocobar ice cream. In the story, we can see her holding a chocobar ice cream as she watches a Christmas movie on her laptop in the background. "Christmas movie binge," read the caption in the story. She also added an orange heart and reindeer emoji along with it. Check out her full story here:

If you've been following Karisma Kapoor on the photo-sharing app, then you'd know that she doesn't miss a chance to keep her 7.6 M followers on Instagram updated with her foodie diaries. Earlier, the actress showed us an array of desserts kept in the buffet section of a restaurant. But what seemed to have caught her attention was the delicious carrot cake. She chose to pair it with a frothy and satisfying cup of cappuccino coffee. "Life begins after coffee," read the saying on the wall that Karisma Kapoor could clearly relate to. You can read all about it here.











What do you think of Karisma Kapoor's foodie diaries? Do tell us in the comments section below.