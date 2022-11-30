Pahadi cuisine is known to be one of the simplest cuisines in the country. It is essentially a combination of Himachali, Garhwali and Kumaoni food cultures. The use of fresh spices, homemade ghee and seasonal vegetables is what makes this cuisine extremely delicious. Pahadi food is also highly nutritious, which is why it has fans all across the country. Recently, actress Karisma Kapoor was seen relishing a yummy Pahadi thali. If you follow the actress on social media, you would know that she is a big-time foodie and doesn't miss a chance to keep her 7.5 million followers on Instagram updated with what she's indulging in.





Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share her tasty meal. In the story, we can spot a Pahadi thali which had dal, aloo sabzi, raita, roti, salad, saag and two other delicious curries. We could also spot a bowl of kheer garnished with almonds in the thali. "Organic Pahadi Thali," read the caption in the story. Check out her full story here:

Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving some Pahadi food after looking at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story, fret not. Here we bring you some of our best Pahadi recipes that you can easily make from the comfort of your kitchen. Read more about it here.





Well, this is not the first time that the Bollywood diva has shared a glimpse of her foodie diaries. Earlier, the actress was seen gorging on mouth-watering homemade biryani. The sumptuous delicacy was also accompanied by flavourful raita. Karisma wrote, "Homemade biryani," with an orange heart emoji. She also added the hashtag "lolo loves." You can read all about it here.











